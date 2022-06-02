Prime Video to Produce Two-Day ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Pop-Up in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Midge is taking Los Angeles by storm. A new two-day pop-up based on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is coming to the city June 18 and June 19, Prime Video has announced.

Titled “Making LA Marvelous,” the pop-up site will feature sets inspired by the recent fourth season of the popular Rachel Brosnahan starring comedy series, including a recreation of Susie Myerson’s office from the show, as well as areas inspired by real-life New York locations Russ & Daughters deli and the Blue Note Jazz Club. The Russ & Daughters pop-up will feature Jewish appetizers, while the Blue Note club will feature hourly performances inspired by the jazz music of the ’60s. Other highlights from the pop-up include a magician, mahjong tables and a photo both inspired by Coney Island.

The pop-up will be located at 8175 Melrose Avenue. The site will open at 12 both days, and closes at 8. Admission is free of charge. Guests must share a proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours to be granted entrance. to RSVP for the pop-up, visit www.makinglamarvelous.com.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces with her husband Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Bresnahan as Midge Maisel, an ordinary Jewish housewife in the ’50s who discovers a natural gift for stand-up comedy and decides to pursue it. Alex Borstein plays her manager Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen plays her estranged husband Joel, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub play her parents, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron play her in-laws and Luke Kirby portrays her love interest, real-life comedian Lenny Bruce. The series wrapped its fourth season this March, and has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be its last.

Here’s a tease at what the pop up will look like:

Prime Video