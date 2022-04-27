Kelly Bishop, Jason Ralph and Alfie Fuller Return For The Final Season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (TV News Roundup)

The fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will see the return of Kelly Bishop’s matchmaking magnate Benedetta alongside nine other additional cast members.

Joining Bishop in the final season is Alfie Fuller (“Little America”), who has been upped to series regular, reprising her season four role as Dinah Rutledge. Jason Ralph (“The Magicians”) also returns as a series regular, continuing his role as Mike Carr.

Also joining the cast in recurring roles this season is Peter Friedman (“Succession”), Chloë Kerwin (“Asleep in my Palm”), Austin Basis (“Supernatural”), Josh Grisetti (“Nurse Jackie”), Michael Cyril Creighton (“Only Murders in the Building”), Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Dad”) and Lucas Kavner (“The Jim Jeffries Show”).

Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning hit comedy comes from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, who also write and direct. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Production on the final season is currently underway in New York.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

FX released the trailer for Season 3 of “Breeders,” its original comedy series about Paul (Martin Freeman) a father who struggles to connect with his children, Luke and Ava, as they face the tribulations of growing up. Alongside his wife Ally (Daisy Haggard), the two deal with juggling full-time careers and keeping their life in balance as they and their children age. Season 3 premieres May 9 on FX and Hulu. The show is co-created by comedy veterans Chris Addison (“Veep”) and Simon Blackwell (“Veep”), with Martin Freeman, who wrote from his own experiences.

CASTING

David E. Kelley’s upcoming crime series “The Missing” has rounded out its recurring guest cast with Noel Fisher (“Shameless”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”) and Christopher Mann (“The Wire”). Steven Pasaquale, Stephanie Szostak and Tony Curran have previously been announced as recurring guest stars. The series, which is based on the international bestselling novel “The Missing File,” is produced by Kelley, Keshet Studios and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group). Previously announced series regulars include Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. Showrunner Kelley wrote the series as well as executive producing alongside Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv. Other executive producers include series director Barry Levinson and author of “The Missing File” Dror A. Mishani.

DEALS

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 12 live ONE Championship martial arts events annually as part of a multi-year agreement, the companies announced. The live events will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada, with the first event set to be announced later this year. ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organization, represents the full spectrum of martial arts, with athletes from more than 80 countries competing across Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, submission grappling and other disciplines.

DEVELOPMENT

LGBTQ+ focused streaming network Revry has announced a new docuseries about burlesque performers. Currently in production, the series was created by “Orange is the New Black” actor Rebecca Knox, and is co-directed by Ian Adelson and RJ Brown. Each episode spotlights two different nightclub and burlesque performers, many of whom belong to the queer community, who hail from the same city. The first episode, set in New York, features drag queen Brita Filter, who competed in Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as burlesque dancer Maine Attraction. Knox executive produces for Jet Boy Productions, while Adelson and Brown produce for Floor 1 Productions.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has joined Exile Content Studio as an executive producer on the new animated series “Lil’ Heroes,” alongside his producing partner and Creative 7 co-founder, Asani Swann.Based on the “Lil Heroes” NFT collection from Exile and Spanish Artist Edgar Plans, Anthony will also provide the voice of a role on the series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Carlos Díaz Warns has been appointed senior vice president of news at Estrella Media. Díaz has previously held positions as an executive at Univision Communications, where he launched Univision’s digital news operations in Mexico. He will lead Estrella Media’s editorial vision for its national and local broadcast news for the EstrellaTV and Estrella News networks.

Anuj Goyal has been elevated to vice president, business and legal affairs and Neil Forcadela has stepped into the role of vice president, production finance at ITV Studios. Additionally, Robert Sorkin has been hired as vice president, business development and strategy, the studio announced. ITV Studios America is currently producing “Franklin,” starring Michael Douglas for Apple TV+.

LATE NIGHT

