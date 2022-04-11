Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series Lands Ryan Coogler’s Proximity as Producer, Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes as Directors

Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” has found its directors.

Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) will divide directing duties for the Disney Plus series — which will be produced by Proximity, the production company co-founded by “Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

The series follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who invents a suit of armor similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit. Not much more is known about the series’ storyline, but Thorne is set to debut as Williams first in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is scheduled to debut in November.

Williams will be joined by Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) and Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”) on the series, which was created by head writer Chinaka Hodge (“Snowpiercer”).

Proximity co-founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are serving as executive producers on the series, alongside Hodge and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout. Co-founded with Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks, Proximity was created for event-driven movies, TV series, soundtracks and podcast that spotlight under-produced subjects and stories.

“Ironheart” is part of Proximity’s exclusive overall TV deal with the Walt Disney Company, which was announced in February 2021.

The Chicago-based Bailey, who will direct the first three episodes of “Ironheart,” got her start as the star, writer and director of the web series “You’re So Talented,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She’s directed episodes of “Dear White People,” “Grown-ish,” “The Chi” and “Alone Together,” and she co-created the web series “Brown Girls.”

Barnes has directed episodes of “Mythic Quest,” “Blindspotting” and Season 4 of “Atlanta,” and also worked on the viral “Get Your Booty to the Poll” voting campaign. She will direct the final three episodes of “Ironheart.”

