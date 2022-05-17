Disney+ Marvel Series ‘Echo’ Begins Production, Reveals First Look (TV News Roundup)

“Echo,” a new MCU series starring Alaqua Cox, has begun production, Disney has announced.

The series is a spinoff of last year’s Disney+ Marvel show “Hawkeye,” which featured the debut of Cox as Maya Lopez. Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada in 1999 as a supporting character for the superhero Daredevil, Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is a deaf Cheyenne woman with Olympic level athletic skills and the ability to perfectly copy people’s movement. In “Hawkeye,” the character was depicted as the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, a gang of criminals working under Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). The series will see Maya leave New York for her hometown, where she reconnects with her roots and ends up at the center of a new crisis.

“Echo” stars a largely indigenous cast, which also includes Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. Indigenous directors Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai) helm the series, which is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen were initially announced to write the series, but appear to no longer be attached.

“Echo” is shooting in Atlanta, and is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023. Disney also unveiled a first look image for the show; view below.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios ’ Echo, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. Chuck Zlotnick / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Season 2 of “Home” will premiere on June 17, Apple TV+ announced. The Emmy-nominated series explores the stories and ideas being the most imaginative abodes around the world. The 10-episode season will visit South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico and more. Home” is produced for Apple by A24. Executive producers are Matthew Weaver, Kim Rozenfeld, Ian Orefice, Alyse Walsh, Collin Orcutt, Ben Cotner, Emily Q. Osborne and Sarba Das. Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

PRODUCTION

“Rabbit Hole,” starring Kiefer Sutherland, has started production in Toronto, Paramount+ has announced. The show is set to follow John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, after he is framed for murder by a mysterious powerful group. The cast also includes Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin. Produced by CBS Studios, the eight episode season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

DEVELOPMENT

Great American Community, a new direct-to-consumer app featuring short-form content, is being developed by GAC Media, the company announced Tuesday. The app will feature advice and stories from experts in topics such as health and wellness, home decor, cooking and gardening. More than 200 hours of original content have been commissioned exclusively for the app, which will launch in September 2022. Tracy Verna has been tapped to oversee all content creation for Great American Community, which will feature the likes of Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison, Shirley Bovshow, Kym Douglas, Maria Provenzano, Larissa Wohl, Lawrence Zarian, Toya Boudy, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, Emily Hutchinson, Jamie Tarence, Jen Lilley, Jill Wagner, Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan.