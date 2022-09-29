Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie

Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned.

“Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name that follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands. Beyond that, plot and casting details remain scarce, though comic book villains that could potentially appear include Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo and Justin Hammer, who was played by Sam Rockwell in “Iron Man 2.”

Yassir Lester, who was originally set as the series’ head writer, remains attached to write the project.

