‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer.

That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons.

The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” the streamer said. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, ‘Martin: The Reunion’ brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

“Martin” ran from 1992 to 1997 and starred Lawrence as Martin Payne, a Detroit DJ for WZUP radio (and later host of a TV show), along with his girlfriend Gina (Campbell). Lawrence played a variety of other characters on the show through the years as well.

Other programs coming this summer on BET+ include Carl Weber’s “The Black Hamptons,” and new seasons of “The Ms. Pat Show,” “All the Queen’s Men” and “American Gangster: Trap Queens.”

“This summer, BET+ is bringing a packed schedule of great stories with brand-new content, the return of fan favorites and of course, the iconic cast reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” said Devin Griffin, EVP and GM of BET+. “We’re excited to deepen our footprint across film and the scripted and reality TV spaces and look forward to bringing our members premium Black entertainment.”

Other premieres include, on June 2, Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” (June 2), new series “I Love Us” starring Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne, and the film “Outsiders,” starring Rutina Wesley, Taryn Manning, Shane West, Skylan Brooks and Clark Backo.

On June 9, new episodes of “American Gangster: Trap Queens” Season3, narrated by Lil’ Kim, returns for five new episodes featuring the crime stories of Sydia Bagley, Lonett “Cookie” Williams, Pam Driskel, Tracie Dickey and Demi “Mimi” Harrison. Also that day, the new film “B-Boy Blues,” based on the James Earl Hardy novel, premieres.

New film “Bid for Love” premieres on June 23, while the new series “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” launches on June 27 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday starting June 30. In the reimagined new season, celebrities will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Texas Southern University as students. Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug star.

“The Black Hamptons,” based on a Carl Weber novel, and starring Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Elise Neal, premieres July 1. Season 2 of “All the Queen’s Men” returns on July 14.

The film “Ghost in the House of Truth” comes July 21, then Season 4 of “Family Business” launches on July 28. Then there’s all new Season 2 episodes of the comedy “The Ms. Pat Show” returns on August 11.