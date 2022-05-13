‘Married…With Children’ Animated Series in the Works With Original Cast Returning

An animated revival of “Married…With Children” is in development with the original series main cast set to return.

Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are all set to reprise their roles as the Bundy family in the show, which is not currently set up at a network or streaming service. It is currently on the market with multiple outlets expressing interest, sources say.

Alex Carter, a co-executive producer on “Family Guy,” is writing the animated version of the beloved sitcom and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Sony owning and distributing the original series.

“Married…With Children” ran for 11 seasons between 1987 and 1997 on the then fledgling Fox network. The show proved to be a major hit and helped establish Fox as a player in the broadcast space. The show courted controversy during its time on the air, with some viewers taking issue with its raunchy jokes and storylines. Despite never being a breakout ratings success, the show has remained popular since going off the air in both home media and in syndication.

There have been rumors of a potential revival or spinoff of the show for some time, including one that would have focused on a now adult Bud Bundy (Faustino).

Interestingly, this is now the second animated series revival that Sagal has attached herself to in recent months. It was previously revealed that she would return as Leela in the Hulu revival of the cult hit animated series “Futurama,” with the streamer having ordered 20 new episodes of the show.

Deadline first reported the animated series was in the works.