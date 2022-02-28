Marna Grantham, Epix Programming Acquisitions Executive, Dies at 63

Marna Grantham, senior vice president of programming acquisitions at Epix and a longtime TV industry veteran, has died due to complications related to COVID-19. She was 63.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Marna twice, both at Turner Broadcasting and here at Epix,” Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television, said in a statement to Variety Monday. “Marna was one of the most thoughtful people I’ve ever worked with, and her deep and loyal relationships built over decades in the business were one of the reasons she excelled at her job. Beyond the business, Marna was a dear friend to many, and she will be greatly missed by all.”

Most recently SVP of programming acquisitions at Epix, Grantham previously led content acquisition and distribution teams at Miramax, Turner, Fox and UPN. In 2012, Grantham joined Miramax as senior vice president of domestic and Latin America sales, while overseeing Miramax’s TV sales activity in North and Latin America. She formerly served as Turner Entertainment’s vice president of program planning and acquisitions.

Per a statement provided by an MGM/Epix rep, Grantham “was passionate about cooking, travel, sailing, and volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission. She also gave back to the industry through the many people she mentored. She is survived by her husband Michael Chacon, stepsons Michael, Alex and Jordan, two grandchildren Axelle and Jackson, niece Jill, nephew Zach, and her English Bulldog Layla.”

Grantham’s family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donation be made in her name to the Los Angeles Mission.