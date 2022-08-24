Marlee Matlin to Develop ‘Signs of Survival: A Memoir of the Holocaust’ Series With Amblin Television, Scholastic

Amblin Television has partnered up with Scholastic Entertainment’s media division and Marlee Matlin’s Solo One Productions to co-develop and co-produce a live-action limited series based on the memoir, “Signs of Survival: A Memoir of the Holocaust.”

Written by Joshua M. Greene, the story follows the lives of Renee Hartman and her sister Herta as they stood together and watched the events of the Holocaust unfold. As Jews living in 1940s Czechoslovakia, Renee, Herta and their parents were in immediate danger when the Holocaust came to their door. As the only hearing person in her family, Renee had to alert her parents and sister whenever the sound of Nazi boots approached their home so they could hide. But soon their parents were tragically taken away, and the two sisters went on the run, desperate to find a safe place to hide. Communicating in sign language and relying on each other for strength, Renee and Herta would have to fight to survive the darkest of times.

The series is currently in development.

“As a Deaf, Jewish woman, I have been on a quest to find an authentic and never before told story of the Holocaust,” said Matlin. “This true story, based on the real-life events of two sisters, one Deaf and one hearing, inspired me even more to bring the story to the screen.”

“Renee and Herta’s story is harrowing and heart wrenching, and a powerful reminder of the importance of inter-generational storytelling,” said Frank and Falvey. “The ultimate hope is that thoughtful reflection on the past may foster a kinder future. We are fortunate to share this story alongside Marlee and Scholastic.”

“Scholastic is committed to sharing stories both in books and on screen that inspire and inform, so that all children can learn about themselves as well as the bigger world around them,” added Lucchese. “With ‘Signs of Survival,’ a heroic story of two sisters surviving the Holocaust, Scholastic is proud to bring that ethos to deaf and hearing communities everywhere. There is no one we would rather partner with to tell this story than Marlee Matlin.”

Presidents of Amblin Television Darryl Frankand Justin Falvey will executive produce with assistance from senior vice president Alex Maggioni. Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman (senior vice president and general manager), and Jef Kaminsky (vice president of TV) will executive produce for Scholastic Entertainment. Marlee Matlin will executive produce alongside Jack Jason for Solo One Productions.