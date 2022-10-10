Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, better known for his role as The Hulk, has signed on to executive produce an upcoming docuseries that explores the fight against systemic injustice for Native communities.

“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage.

Ruffalo is a three-time Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy winner for performances in works like the 2015 film “Spotlight” and 2020 miniseries “I Know This Much Is True.” Earlier this year, he executive produced the documentary “Lakota Nation vs. United States,” which exposes the exploitation of Native people by virtue of colonization from the late 1400s to modern day.

Working alongside Ruffalo are executive producers Sean Flax, Margaret Riley, Sarah Eagle Heart and showrunner David Check. Produced by Check Point Productions, the upcoming series will feature Native American voices on-screen and behind the camera, with episodes being directed by Indigenous female filmmakers and anchored by Eagle Heart.

Also in today’s television news:

TRAILERS

HBO shared that the fourth season of the Max Original series “Titans” will debut with two episodes Thursday, November 3, on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through December 1. An additional six new episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023.

Having saved Gotham, the Titans open the new season by hitting the road to head back to San Francisco. But a stop in Metropolis finds themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers — a new threat they’ve yet to encounter.

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

Check out the season four teaser below.

*

HBO has announced that the fourth season of the Max Original series “Doom Patrol” will debut with two episodes Thursday, December 8, on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from season four will be released in 2023.

The show reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise, forcing them to decide which is more important: Their own happiness or the fate of the world.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. It is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Check out the season four teaser below.

EXECUTIVES

Upgrade Productions has hired Caroline Kusser as exec VP, head of series, announced by co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will report directly to Brodlie and Kier.

In the new role, Kusser will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of Upgrade’s series projects alongside Brodlie and Kier. She will be based in Los Angeles for the role.

Kusser previously served as exec VP, international co-production at Mediawan and Leonine Studios, where she was responsible for all TV co-production activities, managing and coordinating shows across more than 60 production companies. Prior to that, she served as the EVP, co-production and distribution, international at Fremantle, where she was involved in closing co-production deals with Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Starz and Nat Geo.

PROGRAMMING

Revry has announced the original reality series “Drag Latina,” from first-time TV producer Chiru Adams. On the show, ten contestants will battle head-to-head for a shot at the distinction of “Drag Latina.”

The Spanish language series premieres Oct. 16 and features an inclusive portrayal of the glamor and pressures of drag. The contestants for the series’ pilot season features a diverse group of performers from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Season 1’s drag queens are Afrika Mendiola, Anika Leclere, Amalara Sofia, Chichi Fuera, Leyla Edwards, Mariah Spanic, Sunel Molina, Valeria Sparx, Venus Carangi and Vicky Chavarria.

“We love to challenge the programming status quo and offer ‘Drag Latina’ as a challenge to the notion that drag competitions should be restricted by geography, cultures and language,” Chris Rodriguez, chief business officer and co-founder of Revry, said in a press release.

Mexican singer and TV actor Ninel Conde will host the show’s first season, and fellow singer Fedro will be a mentor and judge. Each week, the drag queens will strut down the runway, compete in lip sync battles and tell personal stories to win over the judges — all culminating in the season finale Nov. 20 where one queen will walk away with the “Drag Latina” title.

Watch the trailer for the series debut of “Drag Latina” below:

PARTNERSHIPS

The CW has partnered with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy and legendary musician Stevie Wonder to spread awareness about the fragile state of mental health among American youth via a “Dare to Love, Defy Hate” initiative.

“It’s my pleasure to team up with The CW network and the United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy to be part of such an important and needed life-changing initiative that has the ability to create the energy which can motivate us all to breathe love and positivity into all of humanity throughout our world,” Wonder said in a press statement.

The acclaimed recording artist’s song “Where Is Our Love Song” became the official anthem of The CW’s “Dare to Love, Defy Hate” initiative, which the network explained is meant to galvanize all generations to promote “the theme of love and harmony throughout the world.”

The CW released a YouTube video for the initiative that cuts between fragments of personal interviews with select young adults on the topic of mental health. Similarly, The CW aired a public service announcement in alignment with World Mental Health Day, which features network stars like members of the “All American” cast emphasizing the negative power of cyberbullying.

More public service announcements are slated for release throughout this month to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month with the help of collaboration from The Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit catered to providing resources to young people experiencing cyberbullying.

Throughout the remainder of the fall television season, shows on The CW like “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Nancy Drew,” “Superman & Lois,” “Walker” and “Walker Independence” will pay tribute to the campaign through storylines and episodes centered around mental health issues.