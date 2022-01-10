Mark Lima Named CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News named Mark Lima, previously its West Coast bureau chief, to oversee its Washington bureau, part of a broadening of senior executives at the pivotal outpost.

Lima joined CBS News in 2020. The Washington bureau has taken on more importance in recent years, owing to a decision to move production of “CBS Evening News” to the nation’s capital in 2019.

As part of the moves, Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face The Nation,” was given the to additional role of executive editor of politics. Matthew Mosk, a veteran of ABC News, was named senior investigative editorial director.

“We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to strengthen our newsgathering and investigative reporting – much of which originates out of Washington,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a statement. “We are putting together a strong team ahead of the midterms and presidential elections, who will bring a fresh multiplatform perspective to their respective areas and continue to make CBS News a destination for top political reporting and exclusive investigations.”

More to come…