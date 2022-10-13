Marin Ireland Cast in ‘Sinking Spring’ at Apple TV+

Marin Ireland has been cast in “Sinking Spring,” the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series from Peter Craig.

Ireland plays Kristy Lynne, a fiery, foul-mouthed woman entrenched deeply in a high-intensity drug trafficking area in rural Pennsylvania, who survives a life-threatening assault. As she reclaims her voice and health, she becomes obsessed with finding the culprits and unraveling the plot that nearly destroyed her. She joins previously announced stars Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Mando.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 novel “Dope Thief,” “Sinking Spring” follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Ireland is known for starring as Sissy Cooper in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and Julia Bowman in Amazon Prime Video’s “Sneaky Pete,” with other prominent TV credits including “Y: The Last Man,” “The Slap” and “Homeland.” In film, she has appeared in “The Understudy,” “Glass Chin” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” Ireland has also gained acclaim for her work in theater, having been in stage productions including “Reasons to be Pretty,” which earned her a Tony nomination in 2008. She is repped by Untitled and CAA.

Peter Craig serves as writer and executive producer, and directs one episode. Ridley Scott directs and executive produces under his Scott Free Productions banner alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry also executive produces, and Tafoya serves as consulting producer.