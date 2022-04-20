Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Alistair Petrie, Romola Garai Join ‘The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies’

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Boxing Day”), Alistair Petrie (“Sex Education”), Romola Garai (“The Hour”) have joined BBC drama series “The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies.”

Rounding out the cast are Rebekah Staton (“Raised by Wolves”), Derek Jacobi (“Last Tango in Halifax”), Julian Barratt (“The Mighty Boosh”), Karl Johnson (“Hot Fuzz”) and Ellie Haddington (“Enola Holmes”).

Robbie McKillop (“Guilt”) and Nicole Charles (“Hair Power: Me and My Afro”) will split directing duties on the series, which was created and written by Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner.

Production has already begun on the series, which will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

“This is the story of two very different women and the conman they have in common; a dark, funny, and unpredictable thriller about three remarkable characters trapped in a tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions,” reads the logline.

The series is produced by Sister for BBC One and executive produced by Naomi de Pear (“The Power”), Lydia Hampson (“Fleabag”), and director of development Alice Tyler (“The Baby”). Georgie Fallon (“Dalgliesh”) produces for for Sister alongside Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner. Jo McClellan is executive producer for the BBC and Nawfal Faizullah is commissioning executive.

“We couldn’t be more delighted that, thanks to Sister’s expert support and encouragement, this project has attracted such a talented group of collaborators to bring it to fruition,” said Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner. “With Robbie McKillop and Nicole Charles’ insightful and creative direction along with an absolute dream cast, including stars like Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Rebekah Staton and Alistair Petrie, we are hugely proud that this show has found a home at the BBC. ”

McClellan added: “The BBC are thrilled to begin production on ‘The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies’ with this fantastic cast and the brilliant Sister production team. Penny and Ginny have written an incredibly fun show which highlights how susceptible we all are to the modern fraudster, how they are everywhere and hiding in plain sight.”