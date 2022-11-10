CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special

Mariah Carey is back for the holidays.

CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

MTV will also offer additional opportunities to view the special after the CBS broadcast as part of Paramount Global’s cross-company collaboration.

The special comes after the singer announced the dates for her two-day Christmas revue, which will take place on Dec. 11 in Toronto, Canada and Dec. 13 in New York City.

Filmed in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the upcoming special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a selection of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and has been recognized with multiple American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and Icon awards, the World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium, the Ivor Novello Award for PRS for Music Special International Award and BMI’s Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting. Additionally, her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” was recognized as a New York Times No. 1 bestseller upon release.

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring will serve as executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is attached to distribute the special.