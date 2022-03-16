TelevisaUnivision Streamer ViX Plus Orders Drama Series About Mexican Star María Félix

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streamer ViX Plus has ordered an untitled biographical series about the life of Mexican actor María Félix.

Produced by a mostly female team of creatives, the series is the first to tackle the story of Félix, also known as “La Doña,” who died in 2002. The icon will be played by three Mexican actresses — Sandra Echeverría (“La Usurpadora”), Ximena Romo (“Dime Cuándo Tú”) and Abril Vergara — who will each portray Félix at different ages.

“At ViX Plus, creating content that reflects our culture and illuminates our unique and diverse stories – all in Spanish, is our priority,” said Vincenzo Gratteri, senior vice president of development for ViX Plus. “We’re excited to tell the extraordinary story of María Félix. Her creative energy and indomitable spirit will be a source of inspiration for our audience.”

Written by Larissa Andrade, Alejandro Gerber, Tania Tinajero and Gabriela Rodríguez and directed by Mafer Suárez, the series will also feature Guillermo García Cantú, Ana Bertha Espín, Josh Gutiérrez, Ximena Ayala, Markin López, Úrsula Pruneda, Ramon Medina and Helena Rojo.

The series is being developed by Televisa Studios for ViX Plus, and will be based on testimonials from those who knew Félix, including her sole heir, Luis Martínez de Anda.

“Portraying the life of an iconic figure of Mexico and the world, a woman before her time who broke stereotypes, is a huge challenge and responsibility,” said producer Carmen Armendáriz. “Her story remains relevant today and continues to inspire and empower women, one generation after another. I am proud to be producing the first series about the life of María Félix, which will faithfully represent the legacy she left us.”