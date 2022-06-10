Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin Join Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s Peacock series “Mrs. Davis” has cast Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, and Ben Chaplin.

The trio join previously announced series leads Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in the series. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact the show is described as an exploration of faith versus technology. It was previously reported that Gilpin will play a nun who battles an artificial intelligence in the show.

Martindale is a celebrated character actress with three Emmy wins to her name — one for “Justified” and two for “The Americans.” Her most recent TV credit is for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” in which she played Lucianne Goldberg, who encouraged Linda Tripp to record conversations with Monica Lewinsky. Martindale is also known for playing a heightened version of herself in the critically-acclaimed Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

McQueen is known for starring in the Canadian police procedural “Coroner” and in the HBO Max series “Station Eleven.” His other credits include “Jack Ryan” at Amazon and the HBO film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” opposite Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Chaplin most recently starred in the HBO series “The Nevers” as well as the Netflix series “The Letter for the King.” He has also starred in films like “The Thin Red Line” and “Murder by Numbers.”

Hernandez serves as showrunner, executive producer and co-writer on “Mrs. Davis,” while Lindelof serves as co-writer and executive producer. Eugene Kelly also serves as executive producer, alongside Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Brave New World”). Additionally, Harris will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first installment. “Mrs. Davis” comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are currently under overall deals.