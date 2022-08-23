Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay Group, to Deliver Keynote at Mipcom Cannes

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Mipcom TV market in Cannes.

As CEO of one of the world’s top independent content production and distribution outfits, Bassetti oversees a large-scale operation spanning 22 territories, over 120 production entities and a catalogue that includes “Survivor,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Big Brother” and “MasterChef,” as well as upcoming titles “Rogue Heroes,” “Blow Up,” “Starstruck” and “Marie Antoinette.”

Bassetti will be on stage on the Oct. 17-20 market’s second day. His keynote will be part of the confab’s Media Mastermind keynote series featuring leading global executives and creatives from the TV industry speaking from Cannes’ Palais des Festivals stage.

The session will comprise Bassetti’s take on the global producer/distributor’s strategy as well as wider industry trends.

“After three years away, we are proud to be back in Cannes with over 200 of our global talent in tow,” said Bassetti in a statement.

“Mipcom always stands as a momentous occasion for our business, and I look forward to taking the time to share more on our current strategy and the trends we are recognizing across the globe. So much has changed for us since we were last here, so it will be great to fully reconnect with the market and introduce our scaled-up group officially.”

Mipcom chief Lucy Smith said: “Mipcom Cannes is back and supersized this year. Hearing from the man at the helm of what is now one of the world’s largest independent production groups couldn’t be more appropriate. We look forward to warmly welcoming Marco back to Cannes and back to the Grand Auditorium stage.”