Marc Maron Sets First HBO Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Maron, a comedian who hosts the popular podcast “WTF With Marc Maron,” is debuting a stand-up special on HBO in 2023. The comedy hour will feature all-new material and will be taped in front of a live audience at New York City’s Town Hall on Dec. 8.

“I’ve wanted to do an HBO special my entire life. Literally my entire life. Not since I started doing comedy, but since I started watching comedy as a kid. It was where the real comedy happened. Always. I’m honored to be working with them. It’s been a hard few years and the hour I’ve been working on is very provocative and personal,” Maron said. “I trust HBO to present it properly because they have the courage to have a point of view as a network. AND they get the deep funny.”

Maron has four stand-up comedy specials, including 2013’s “Thinky Pain” and 2015’s “More Later” on Epix, as well as 2017’s “Too Real” and 2020’s “End Times Fun” on Netflix. His interview-style podcast “WTF With Marc Maron” — which launched in 2009 and receives 55 million listens per year — has hosted notable guests like former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet and Robin Williams over the years. His conversation with Williams recently became the first one-on-one podcast episode inducted into America’s National Recording Registry.

Beyond the comedy and podcasting space, Maron starred in Netflix’s comedic drama “GLOW,” as well as his IFC series “Maron.” He recently appeared alongside Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s “Joker,” the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” and Netflix’s action-crime tentpole “Spenser Confidential.” He also lended his voice to the Dreamworks heist comedy “The Bad Guys” with Sam Rockwell and “DC League of Super-Pets” with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves.

“We’re long-time fans of everything Marc does, from his iconic podcast to his fearless standup,” HBO’s executive VP of programming Nina Rosenstein said. “His new hour is deeply personal and darkly funny. This long overdue collaboration is an extra special one for us.”

The untitled special will be produced by Avalon (HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), and executive produced by David Martin, Kelly Van Valkenburg and Maron.

Additional reporting by Sean L. Malin.