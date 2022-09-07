Marc Cherry Developing Psychic Housewife Drama ‘Jenny Is a Weapon’ Under Direct Deal at Fox

“Desperate Housewives” and “Devious Maids” creator Marc Cherry is developing a new female-fronted drama at Fox.

Titled “Jenny Is a Weapon,” the one-hour series follows the story of a sheltered Maryland housewife who, at the moment her marriage falls apart, discovers she has special psychic powers and is recruited by a secret government agency where she will have to juggle her broken family and save the world, per its official logline.

The drama has received a script commitment from Fox Entertainment and is being eyed for a potential straight-to-series order at the broadcaster under a direct deal with Cherry.

Should it be picked up, the choice to produce “Jenny Is a Weapon” in house, rather than working with an outside studio on the show, is part of Fox’s new continuous strategy to own as much of its aired content as possible now that it is an independent network.

Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, told Variety he is “really excited” about landing “Jenny Is a Weapon” from Cherry. “I actually wanted [Cherry’s now-canceled Paramount+ series] ‘Why Women Kill,’ and we couldn’t get it because it was already in house at CBS,” he added. “We’re huge fans of his and he has a few partners on the project, but it was really to try to get his signature voice on our air.”

“Jenny Is a Weapon” is being written and executive produced by Cherry and Joshua Michael Stern (“Graves,” “Why Women Kill,” “Swing Vote,” “Jobs”) based on a story by Cherry, Stern and fellow executive producers Ryan McPartlin (“Devious Maids”) and Travis Lively (“Lady Valor: The Kristin Beck Story”). Additional executive producers include Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel (“Why Women Kill,” “Reba”).

Cherry is repped by A3 Artists, Debbee Klein Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Finkelstein Tanaka Lezcano by attorneys Jon Moonves and Jean Tanaka.

Stern is repped by A3 Artists, Ken Stovitz and Sloan Offer Weber & Dern by attorney AJ Brandenstein.