Netflix Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Opens at No. 1 in TV, ‘Enola Holmes 2′ Debuts Atop Film List

“Manifest” made a triumphant return to fans on Netflix.

Season 4 of the drama opened on Netflix’s Top 10 at the No.1 spot after its Nov. 4 release. During the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window, the series scored 57.1 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability. The show’s premiere season also returned to the TV rankings in 10th place in light of the new season.

“Enola Holmes 2” also had a big debut on the streamer. The movie opened on top of the film chart with 64 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the follow up film picks up with the young detective who, after solving her first case, embarks on another mystery to find a missing girl in her first true role as a detective-for-hire.

BBC drama “Inside Man” premiered in the second slot on the list. The Stanley Tucci-led four episode series was released on Netflix US on Oct. 31 following its September run on BBC One and raked in 52.9 million hours viewed during its first full week on the streaming service. Created by Steven Moffat (“Sherlock,” “Doctor Who”), the series follows American death row prisoner (Tucci) with a sideline in solving mysteries who helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

The show just barely etched ahead of limited series “From Scratch” starring Zoe Saldaña. The Italian romance scored 50.5 million hours viewed in its second week, giving the show the No. 3 spot on this week’s rankings –– a slight drop from the previous week’s No. 1 placement with 72 million hours viewed. It debuted on Oct. 21, and quickly brought in 32.2 million hours viewed after three days on the streamer.

Season 3 of “Love is Blind” maintained its hold at No. 4 with 47.1 million hours viewed, earning a slight jump from last week’s figures (42.1 million hours watched). Episodes 8-10 debuted on the streamer on Nov. 2, likely giving the show a boost in figures over the last five days in the viewing window. Episodes 11-12 will premiere on Nov. 9, so it’s safe to assume the show will continue to remain in the Netflix Top 10 for some time.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” took fifth place with 38.8 million hours watched in its first 12 days of availability.

Ryan Murphy continues to keep his hold on the Top 10 rankings with both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remaining on the chart at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. Season 1 of the mini series managed to grab 35.4 million hours viewed in its third full week on the streamer while the Jeffrey Dahmer biopic starring Evan Peters experienced another drop in numbers. The show was viewed for 28.3 million hours, pushing the show down to the bottom three spots.

“Killer Sally,” the docu-series detailing former famous body building couple Sally and Ray McNeil’s love story that ended in a tragic Valentine’s Day murder, joined the chart at No. 9. In its first five days of availability, the series garnered 25.4 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart was “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” Season 1, which earned the No. 7 slot with 30.9 million hours viewed.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.