‘Manifest’ Reveals First Look Clip of Upcoming Netflix Season

The passengers of Flight 828 are boarding once again. Netflix has released a first look clip for Season 4 of supernatural drama series “Manifest.”

The clip was launched as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and was introduced by Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series. The clip features series lead Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), an NYPD detective, investigating a construction site. While looking through the site, she discovers a mysterious figure with the words “Stone 828” cut into his arm.

Created by Jeff Rake, “Manifest” revolves around Michaela and Ben, two siblings who are passengers on a commercial flight that encounters a brief period of turbulence. Once they land, they discover that five and a half years have passed for the rest of the world, during which they were presumed dead. The show follows Michaela, Ben and other survivors as they readjust to a new world, and develop bizarre visions of events yet to take place. The series also stars J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards.

The first three seasons of “Manifest” originally aired on NBC from 2018 to 2021. After being canceled by the network in 2021, the show was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and final season 10 weeks later due to the show’s popularity on the streamer. All three seasons of the show were added to Netflix on June 2021, and 25 million accounts in the U.S. and Canada watched the series in its first 28 days. The series also spent 100 consecutive days in the show’s Top 10 list, becoming the third series to do so.

Rake executive produces “Manifest” with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle and Len Goldstein. Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, Harvey Waldman and Marta Gené Camps produce the series. Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment produce “Manifest” in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

“Manifest” Season 4 will consist of 20 episodes, and will be split into two volumes. The premiere date for the volumes has yet to be announced. Watch the first-look clip below.