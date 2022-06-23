Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody to Star in Showtime Comedy Pilot ‘Seasoned’

Showtime has ordered a comedy pilot starring real-life husband and wife Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.

The show is inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship. It follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody.

“Seasoned” hails from co-creators Ewen Wright and Gideon Grody-Patinkin, the couple’s son. Both serve as executive producers along with Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardon, Patinkin, and Grody. The pilot will be directed by Wright and produced by Jake Fuller. JAX Media is producing the project for Showtime. The pilot will go into production in July in New York City.

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

Should the project go to series, it would bring Patinkin back into the Showtime fold. He previously starred in the premium cabler’s hit drama series “Homeland,” for which he earned four Emmy nominations. He is a seven-time Emmy nominee in total, picking up nods for his roles on shows like “Chicago Hope” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” winning the award for best actor in a drama for “Chicago Hope” in 1995. He is also known for roles in shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Dead Like Me” as well as for films like “The Princess Bride.”

Grody is a celebrated actress and writer, who has gotten Drama Desk nominations for best solo performance for her play “A Mom’s Life.” She has also gotten an Obie nomination for best featured actress for her work in “Top Girls” and another Obie for best ensemble performance for “The Marriage of Bette and Boo.” Her onscreen credits include “My Bodyguard,” “Reds,” “The Big Fix,” ‘Quick Change,” ‘Limbo,” and “Men With Guns.”