Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz React to ‘This Is Us’ Emmys Snub: ‘Do I Wish We Were Recognized? Sure’

Mandy Moore let her disappointment known on social media about the shocking Emmy nominations snubs for the final season of her beloved NBC series, “This Is Us.” Moore earned some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the final season, most notably in the series’ penultimate episode. Moore was viewed as a contender for actress in a drama series but didn’t make the cut.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” Moore wrote on her Instagram story. “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

The beloved series only received one nomination at the 2022 Emmys, earning a nod for original music and lyrics for the song “The Forever Now,” which was cowritten by Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla. Not even “This Is Us” Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown managed a nomination for the final season.

“So unendingly proud of Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season,” added Moore.

“This Is Us,” which premiered in 2016 and ended this May, had previously been nominated for outstanding drama series four times. Variety’s Adam B. Vary and Kate Aurthur named Moore one of the year’s biggest snubs, writing, “Both top nominees in previous seasons, ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ finished their runs with strong finales that landed the plane with style and grace (and many tears). And yet neither show earned any top nominations this year — especially surprising for the career-best work by ‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore.”

Moore’s co-star Chrissy Metz also weighed in on the snub, coming to Moore’s side in her own Instagram story.

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work? And the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it?” Metz wrote, followed by a collection of exasperated and surprised sounds. “I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something.”

To see Moore talk more about the “The Train” episode referenced above, see the video below.