‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Sets March Premiere Date at Disney+

“The Mandalorian” officially has a Season 3 premiere date.

The third season of the “Star Wars” series will debut on March 1 on Disney+, the Mouse House has announced. It had previously been reported that the series would debut on February 2023, but no official date had been announced prior to this.

The third season will take place following the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” in which “Mandalorian” lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was last seen reuniting with Grogu in the miniseries. The two then left Tatooine, with Mando heading to the planet Mandalore to restore his honor and become a Mandalorian again. In a teaser released in September, Mando faces off against several armored warriors in their homeworld.

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Katee Sackhoff are all confirmed to be returning in the third season of the hit series. Weathers portrays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito plays the villainous Moff Gideon and Sackhoff plays female Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Christopher Lloyd is also confirmed to make a cameo this season. Prior cast members of “The Mandalorian” include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, “Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, Titus Welliver and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who is leading her own spinoff series slated for release next year.

“The Mandalorian” was created by Jon Favreau, who serves as a writer and executive producer this season. David Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa executive produce alongside Favreau, with Lucasfilm producing the series. Weathers is confirmed to direct an episode of the third season.