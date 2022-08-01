594 Male Showrunners Sign Letter Supporting Demands for Abortion Safety Protocols (EXCLUSIVE)

Last week, more than 400 TV creators and showrunners — all of them women — sent letters to top executives at Hollywood studios demanding that specific safety protocols be put in place for pregnant employees in states where abortion has been outlawed, or soon will be. Now, letters of support signed by 594 men — including J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Greg Berlanti, Donald Glover, Aaron Sorkin, David E. Kelley, Taika Waititi and Ryan Murphy — have been sent to the same companies.

The text of the letter is short, simply saying the undersigned stand with their “female, trans & non-binary showrunner colleagues in demanding a response from our employers regarding the imminent crisis” at hand. It was delivered by replying-all to the first letter, and was sent to Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Apple, NBC Universal, Amazon, Lionsgate and AMC.

These activist correspondences have been instigated by the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decison, which overturned Roe v. Wade. After Variety published the first letter exclusively last week, some readers on social media had a question: Where are the men?

On Monday, a powerful collection of male allies arrived. This new letter, included in full below, along with its signatories, echoes the language of the first one, which in four bullet points called for the companies to deliver written response about their safety protocols by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10. The initial letter was signed by 411 showrunners who are among the most dominant content creators in television, including Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, Elizabeth Meriwether, Pamela Adlon and more than 400 others.

The letters have deemed the issue an “emergency” for employees in states such as Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, which have or soon will have anti-abortion laws on the books that have been triggered by the Dobbs decision.

The most pressing issues, according to the letters, are having systems in place to ensure safe, funded, and private travel for an employee seeking an abortion; protocols for care for “ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy complications” during production; and guaranteed safeguards “regarding criminal and civil legal protection” for those who help an employee get an abortion. The letters have also called for the companies to “discontinue all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees immediately.”

In 2019, after Georgia’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban was nearly put in place, several studios, led by Netflix, said they would reconsider filming in the state, which leads the U.S. in film tax incentives, and has become a production powerhouse. Citing the Dobbs ruling, a federal appeals court recently lifted the injunction against that law, but so far the studios have said only that they would reimburse travel expenses for employees forced to leave the state to obtain an abortion.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic Georgia politician who is running for governor this year, has been seen as a thought leader on the complex questions of whether Hollywood should abandon states that pass laws such as anti-abortion legislation, or stay in order to support local crews and help change those laws. Until the recent Dobbs decision, Abrams vociferously was on the side of urging studios to stay and fight. But in a recent interview with Variety‘s Jazz Tangcay, she said that while she considers the entertainment industry to be “vital” to Georgia, she added that “every single business, every single woman needs to do what they feel is best for them.”

The full letter and its signers is below.

————-

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED, STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH OUR FEMALE, TRANS & NON-BINARY SHOWRUNNER COLLEAGUES

In demanding a coordinated and timely response from our employers regarding the imminent workplace-safety crisis created by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion access doesn’t only affect people who can become pregnant. It affects us all.

1. Aaron Cooley

Gene Maddaus contributed to this report. Pictured above, left to right: J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Ryan Murphy.