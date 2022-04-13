‘Making the Cut’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, to Return This Summer

Amazon has ordered Season 3 of the fashion-competition series “Making the Cut,” which will premiere this summer.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will return to host the new season as well as executive produce. Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie will work with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott as judges on the show. Additional guest judges will be announced at a later date.

“I am excited for ‘Making the Cut’ to return this summer for its third season,” Klum said. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet! This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”

The new season will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers who are ready to elevate their brands into the next global phenomenon. The winner of the series will win a mentorship with Amazon Fashion as well as $1 million to invest in their brand. They will also have the opportunity to sell their existing collection in Amazon Fashion’s “Making the Cut” store as well as create a co-brand with Amazon Fashion.

“After watching the success of our past designers, including winners Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota, I’m tremendously excited for fans to see what this season’s enormously talented group of designers has in store,” Gunn said.

“Making the Cut” is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios, and it is executive produced by Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Klum, Gunn and Jennifer Love.