Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse.

On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.”

She added that the HBO series “started really strong.”

“It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.”

She continued, “I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming,” Williams said, referring to Arya’s father, played by Sean Bean, who was ruthlessly killed off in Season 1.

James responded that the show was “great” and “we were all enjoying the hell out of it.” He added that people often asked if he knew what was going to happen, and that even though there were scripts lying around the house, he never wanted to spoil the show for himself.

“I never did, but I could have [read the scripts],” James said. “I didn’t want to because I wanted to experience what was going to happen.”

In April, Williams reflected on her experience on “Game of Thrones,” saying, “I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”

Williams added, “I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”

With a Jon Snow spinoff in development with Kit Harington, Williams didn’t entirely shoot down the possibility of playing Arya again. “It has to be the right time and the right people,” she said. “It has to be right in the context of all the other spinoffs and the universe of ‘Game of Thrones.’ It has to be the right time for me.”