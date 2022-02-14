‘Maid’ Creator Molly Smith Metzler Inks Netflix Overall Deal

“Maid” creator Molly Smith Metzler has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, Variety has learned.

“Maid” was based on the memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. In addition to adapting the book for the screen Metzler also served as executive producer and showrunner on the drama series. It debuted on Netflix in October 2021 to critical acclaim, netting three Golden Globe nominations among other accolades.

“I’m so thrilled to join the Netflix family after what’s already been a joyful and fulfilling partnership with Jinny Howe, who gave this playwright the opportunity to create ‘Maid,'” said Metzler. “From day one, my collaboration with the entire Netflix team has been open, creative, and wildly supportive. I’m honored to call Netflix my home and very excited to keep this party going!”

Under the deal, Metzler and her Quiet Coyote banner will develop new series and other projects for Netflix. Metzler looks to focus on projects that are socially conscious and those that offer roles for women both in front of and behind the camera.

“I’m honored to have worked closely with Molly over the years,” said Howe, the vice president of drama series development at Netflix. “As evidenced by her tremendous work on ‘Maid,’ she is a creative force and a gifted storyteller who knows how to be both profound and entertaining. Bringing ‘Maid’ to the screen was such a special collaboration – we’re proud of how well it resonated culturally, and look forward to Molly creating more of these impactful stories to come.”

Per Netflix, “Maid” is one of their most popular titles ever, with the show racking up 469 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on the service.

Metzler’s other TV credits include “Shameless,” “Casual,” and “Orange Is the New Black.” She is also a celebrated playwright, having twice received the Lecomte du Nouy Prize from Lincoln Center. Her plays include “Cry It Out” and “Elemeno Pea.”

She is repped by CAA, Grandview, and McGuin Frankel.