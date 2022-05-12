‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled After Four Seasons at CBS

“Magnum P.I.” has been canceled after four seasons at CBS, Variety has learned.

The reboot of the beloved 1980’s action series debuted Season 4 back in October. The show is described as a modern take on the original series centering on Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator

Along with Hernandez, the series stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Eric Guggenheim serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin, and John Fox also executive producing. CBS Studios produces in association with Universal Television. Peter Lenkov developed the reboot with Guggenheim, but Lenkov was fired from the show and his other CBS productions in 2020 after toxic workplace accusations came to light.

Airing Fridays at 9 p.m., “Magnum P.I.” Season 4 is averaging a 0.7 rating among adults in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 7.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s “most current” data stream. Those numbers include a week’s worth of delayed viewing, mostly via DVRs, where available.

“Magnum P.I.” wasn’t the only series that CBS gave the ax on Thursday, a decision made ahead of its parent company Paramount Global’s “upfront” presentation to advertisers in New York next Wednesday. Also canceled were “United States of Al” and “B Positive,” along with freshman series “Good Sam” and “How We Roll.”