Magnolia Network Begins Pre-Production on Another Bake-Off Show as ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Sets Record Ratings (EXCLUSIVE)

“Silos Baking Competition” premiered to record-setting ratings for Magnolia Network Sunday, a turnout Chip and Joanna Gaines apparently saw coming a mile away, as their channel is already in pre-production on another baking competition series, Variety has learned exclusively.

That unannounced baking competition is the first of several in the works at the cable channel, according to one source close to production.

Simulcast across Food Network and Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery, the one-hour premiere of “Silos Baking Competition,” which takes place at Chip and Jo’s Waco-based bakery, Silos Baking Co., drew more than 1.5 million viewers Sunday.

For Magnolia specifically, the first episode of “Silos” gave the cable channel, which was launched in January after a rebrand of Discovery’s DIY Network, its highest-rated Sunday in more than two years among women ages 18 and up, thanks to 196% growth in the time period from the DIY days. Within that key demo, “Silos” ranked as a Top 15 cable program in its time slot Sunday, and Magnolia was in the Top 20 networks.

Magnolia received nearly four thousand submissions from home bakers around the country for “Silos Baking Competition” before narrowing the list down to six contestants from Wisconsin, Michigan (where two competitors hail from), Georgia, South Dakota and Texas. Joining Joanna Gaines at the judges table were guest judges Andrew Zimmern (“Family Dinner”) and Zoë François (“Zoë Bakes”). Chip dropped by for a few sweet treats as well.

During the premiere of “Silos Baking Competition,” Annie Paul, a stay-at-home mom from Zeeland, Mich., took home the $25,000 prize with her Summer Berry Bars, with a brown butter crust, a warm cardamom spice crumble topping and vanilla bean glaze. As per the rules of the competition, that recipe will now be featured as part of the seasonal menu at Silos Baking Co.

“Silos Baking Competition” is produced by the Gaines’ production company Blind Nil.