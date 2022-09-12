Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively.

Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries.

He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company.

Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company and its portfolio of businesses. He exited that role to join Magnolia Network, the Gaineses’ joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery (previously Discovery, Inc., ahead of the April merger with WarnerMedia), in the comms chief role under network president Allison Page.

Marsicano oversaw the launch campaign of both Magnolia’s linear network and streaming platform. Magnolia Network first debuted digitally as a label within Discovery+ and as a stand-alone app in July 2021. It bowed in January as a linear channel rebranded from Discovery’s DIY Network.

The PR exec has personally represented Chip and Joanna Gaines throughout his time at both their Waco, Texas-based Magnolia and Magnolia Network.

“I am forever thankful to Chip, Joanna, Allison and all of my colleagues at Warner Bros. Discovery for their ongoing, unwavering support as I turn the page on this chapter and embark on this incredible journey with Endeavor,” Marsicano said. “Simply put, Endeavor is the gold standard in the world of sport, culture and entertainment, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to join and work alongside the most talented, forward-thinking communicators in the business.”