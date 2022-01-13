‘Home Work’ to Return to Magnolia Network After Probe of Renovation Complaints

Magnolia Network has decided to return “Home Work” to its lineup after initially pulling the show due to complaints made by homeowners about the quality of work done by the contractors who host the unscripted series.

The probe by Magnolia, the joint venture of Discovery and lifestyle mavens Chip and Joanna Gaines, found no “ill or malicious intent” involved in the complaints and the show will begin airing again in a few weeks after the network helps resolve those complaints. “Home Work” is hosted by Utah-based home renovators Andy and Candis Meredith.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network, said in a statement Thursday. “In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards. While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

Magnolia Network temoporarily pulled “Home Work” from its lineup last Friday after several homeowners alleged that their homes had been damaged during renovations. Magnolia, the linear and streaming channel curated by the “Fixer Upper” stars, made a splashy linear launch on Jan. 5.

“Home Work,” hosted by Andy and Candis Meredith, focused on renovating homes in the Utah area. But when at least three homeowners featured on the show came forward on social media this week with allegations of damaged homes, long delays and over-budget renovations, Magnolia Network decided to pull the show from its lineup.

The majority of the homeowners featured on the show were “thrilled” with their experiences, a source close to the network tells Variety. The source says the network committed to working with the Merediths and the handful of homeowners whose experience with “Home Work” fell short of the network’s standards and takes the claims very seriously, which is why the show was yanked so quickly last week.

(Pictured: Candis and Andy Meredith)