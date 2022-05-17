Magnolia Network Orders ‘Fixer Upper’ Set at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Castle, ‘Silos Baking Competition’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has ordered four new original series as part of its Summer/Fall 2022 slate, including a new edition of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” set at the couple’s Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas and a baking competition hosted at their own Silos Baking Co., Variety has learned exclusively.

Additionally, the Magnolia Network, which is a co-venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, has picked up a renovation series starring Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker, a Casey Corn-hosted family-recipe docuseries and new seasons of “The Lost Kitchen,” “Restoration Road With Clint Harp” and “Zoë Bakes.”

While “Silos Baking Competition” is the only food competition on the new lineup, Variety is told it is planned as the first of many at Magnolia Network with more coming later this year.

These shows will join Magnolia Network’s current slate of nearly 100 originals and more than 350 hours of content across both its digital platform via Discovery+ and linear network, with 30 more projects in various stages of development.

Debuting on Discovery+ last summer, Magnolia Network launched its linear home (the revamped DIY Network) on Jan. 5. Drawing an initial audience of three million viewers, Magnolia Network cracked the Top 25 basic cable networks by jumping 17 spots from where the former DIY had been the previous year. The linear debut of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” alone scored nearly 1.7 million viewers.

Magnolia Network became the fastest growing cable network in the first quarter based on year-over-year growth and had the highest-rated quarter in the women 18 and up demo ever when compared to the history of the DIY Network.

The Gaines’ new plans for Magnolia Network programming come one day before Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation in New York, when the newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery will be unveiled to advertisers.

“We’re so proud of the stories that launched Magnolia Network,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said. “The people we’ve met, who have allowed us to share a piece of their world with you, make it clear that everyday, everywhere, there are creators, path makers, and explorers in bold pursuit of beautiful ambitions. We’ve just scratched the surface—there are so many stories yet to be told on Magnolia Network, and we can’t wait to watch them unfold.”

“We are thrilled by the audience response to Magnolia Network thus far” Allison Page, global president of Magnolia and DTC, added. “With more than 350 hours of original content across digital and linear platforms – and more than 30 projects in various stages of development – we are delivering smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity.”

See below for the descriptions of Magnolia Network’s new and returning series and their planned premieres.

SILOS BAKING COMPETITION

Home bakers travel to Waco, Texas, for a friendly competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. The bakers are challenged to perfect a favorite recipe for a cash prize and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu at Chip and Joanna’s bakery, Silos Baking Co. “Silos Baking Competition” will premiere concurrently on Magnolia Network and discovery+ on Sunday, June, 12.

FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME – THE CASTLE

Chip and Joanna take on their biggest fixer yet: a nineteenth-century castle in Waco, Texas. As they breathe new life into the historic landmark, they must also tackle its challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty. The first of eight episodes for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle” will drop on Discovery+ in September.

THE HOME TEAM WITH BRITT AND ANNIE (WT):

Best friends and rookie renovators Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker impressed Salt Lake City with their creative designs. With numerous clients knocking on their door, they’re going from first-time to full-time with their own renovation start-up business. “The Home Team with Britt and Annie” will premiere on Discovery+ in September.

RECIPE LOST AND FOUND (WT): Classically trained chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn is on a journey to help people rediscover their lost family recipes, diving into each family’s history and culture to reveal the magic behind the dish. “Recipe Lost and Found” will premiere on Discovery+ this summer.

THE LOST KITCHEN (Season 3) – Erin French followed her passion and opened a restaurant in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. Travelers from all over the world gather at The Lost Kitchen to enjoy Erin’s locally inspired and sourced menu.

RESTORATION ROAD WITH CLINT HARP (Season 3) – Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

ZOË BAKES (Season 3) – Zoë François bakes and cooks her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family.

