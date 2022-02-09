Maggie Mull Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal at 20th Television

Maggie Mull, co-creator of the upcoming Hulu comedy series “Maggie,” has signed a multi-year overall deal at 20th Television. At the studio, she will continue working on “Maggie” while also creating new series and supervising other live-action and animated comedies for all platforms.

“Maggie,” which Mull co-created with Justin Adler, was originally developed for ABC before moving to Hulu in January. The single-camera comedy is set to debut later this year and is based on Tim Curcio’s short film of the same name. Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott also star. Mull and Adler serve as executive producers alongside Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Mull’s previous credits include writing and producing on “Family Guy” and Adler’s CBS series “Life in Pieces.” She is repped by UTA and attorneys Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.

“Maggie Mull is a wildly funny home grown talent who can literally do it all, and we are obsessed with the truly special upcoming Hulu comedy she wrote with Justin Adler,” said 20th Television president Karey Burke. “We are so glad she said ‘yes’ to this deal and look forward to many successful years together.”

“I feel so beyond lucky to have had my first writing job with 20th and it’s by no mistake that I’ve worked exclusively with them ever since,” said Mull. “To continue my creative relationship with them is a dream come true for me, as long as I don’t have to take a new ID photo.”