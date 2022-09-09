‘Maggie’ Canceled at Hulu After One Season (EXCLUSIVE)

“Maggie” has been canceled after its first season at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively.

The single-camera comedy was ordered to series at ABC in May 2021, though parent company Disney moved it to stream on Hulu in January 2022 ahead of its premiere on July 6, when it debuted to mixed reviews.

The series was based on the 2019 short film of the same name by Tim Curcio. Rebecca Rittenhouse starred in the title role, a woman navigating the world of dating as a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated as she attempts to let herself fall in love while thinking she knows how it will end.

Series regulars also included David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria and Chris Elliott as Jack, while recurring stars included Adam Korso, Trent Garrett, Andy Favreau, Martin Mull, Brent Bailey, Ryan Caltagirone and Jake Lockett.

“Maggie” was written by “Life in Pieces” creator Justin Adler and writer-producer Maggie Mull. 20th Television served as the studio. Adler and Mull executive produced along with Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton and Natalia Anderson.