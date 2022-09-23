Made Up Stories and Fifth Season to Adapt Dianne Yarwood’s ‘The Wakes’ as a TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruna Papandrea’s production company and Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content, have acquired the rights to “The Wakes,” Dianne Yarwood’s upcoming debut novel, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Wakes,” which will be published in 2023, is described as heartfelt, funny and uplifting story about two failing marriages, two strangers falling in love, two friends embarking on a catering business — and the funerals that connect them all. This is a book about living. After all, the thing about death is that it makes life important.

Hachette will release “The Wakes” in Australia, while Orion Publishing imprint Phoenix Books will publish in the U.K. The book was acquired by Hachette Australia and Orion imprint, Phoenix, in a six-figure two-book deal. Rebecca Saunders, head of fiction at Hachette Australia, struck the deal with Catherine Drayton at InkWell Management, with U.K. and Commonwealth rights, excluding Australia, going to Francesca Main at Phoenix.

The television adaptation will be executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Lucinda Reynolds, all on behalf of Made Up Stories, which produces in partnership with Fifth Season. Yarwood was represented for this deal by A3 Artists Agency on behalf of Catherine Drayton at Inkwell Management.

“Dianne has crafted an intriguing novel that celebrates life and interconnectedness with such warmth and a uniquely sharp wit. We can’t wait to bring this story and the ensemble of messy middle-aged characters to the screen,” said Made Up Stories in a statement.

Endeavor Content rebranded as Fifth Season earlier this month, distinguishing itself from the former parent company that shared its name.