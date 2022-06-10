‘Made for Love’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

“Made for Love” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons, Variety has confirmed exclusively.

“We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” representatives for HBO Max said in a statement Friday. “Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”

The cancellation of the Cristin Milioti-led Max original comes on the heels of one of the streamer’s other titles, Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves,” getting the axe earlier this week amid ongoing shakeups at HBO Max’s new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, “Made for Love” is described as “a poignantly humorous story of modern love and divorce.”

The first season, which premiered April 1, 2021, followed Hazel Green (Milioti), a 30-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), as smart as he is insufferable. After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her “emotional data,” Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

In “Made for Love” Season 2, which debuted April 28 and concluded May 19, in order to save her father’s life, Hazel returns to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.

“Made for Love” also stars Dan Bakkendahl (as Herringbone), Noma Dumezweni (as Fiffany), Caleb Foote (as Bennett) and Sarunas J. Jackson (as Jay).

The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer and SJ Clarkson. Lee, who was showrunner on “Made for Love” Season 1, was joined by Nutting as her co-showrunner for Season 2.

“Made for Love” hails from Paramount Television Studios.

Joe Otterson contributed to this story.