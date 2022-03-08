‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Tim Daly Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Tim Daly has signed with Verve representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Daly continues to be represented by Gateway Management and attorney Howard Abramson.

Daly is most recently known for his starring role in the hit CBS political drama “Madam Secretary.” He starred on the show throughout its six-season run at the broadcast network. He is also known for his starring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Wings,” playing Joe Hackett across eight seasons.

Daly is also known for his guest role on “The Sopranos,” playing Christopher Moltisanti’s friend and screenwriter J.T. Dolan. He earned an Emmy nomination for best guest actor in a drama series for his work on the show. His other TV roles include “The Mindy Show,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “Private Practice.”

In films, Daly has starred in features such as “The Object of My Affection,” “Against the Ropes,” “Basic,” and “Diner.” He also voiced Superman in multiple animated films and TV shows.