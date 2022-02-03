Macaulay Culkin to Create ‘Midlife Crisis’ Documentary With Lightbox

How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed with eternal youthfulness? Millions of people turned to Macaulay Culkin last year when he tweeted that he had hit 40 and needed suggestions on how to handle going over the hill. The online conversation that ensued spawned “Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis,” a new premium documentary format with Lightbox, which will see the “Home Alone” and “Party Monster” star travel the world as he explores and celebrates what it means to be the big four-oh on an intrepid, international journey.

Culkin will be asking the questions that anyone who is dealing with the process of aging, fatherhood and lifetime partnership needs to ask themselves in order to ensure that unbridled passion does not become a relic of our youth.

“Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever — a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and a hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band,” said Jonathan and Sion Chinn, co-founders of the multiple Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning team at Lightbox, in a statement. “Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us, he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project!”

“Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s,” Culkin joked. “Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.” Culkin is currently the publisher and CEO of the satirical pop culture site and podcast, Bunny Ears. His midlife crisis documentary format will be executive produced by the Chinns, alongside Emmy-winning producer Emily Gerson Saines. Culkin is repped by Brookside Artist Management and R&C/PMK.