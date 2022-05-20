Lupita Nyong’o Exits ‘Lady in the Lake’ Series at Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

Lupita Nyong’o has exited the “Lady in the Lake” series adaptation at Apple from Endeavor Content, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was first announced in March 2021. “Lady in the Lake” is currently in production and the hunt is now on for a new actress to take over her role. Natalie Portman remains attached to the series as co-lead and executive producer.

This is the second time in the past two years that Nyong’o has dropped out of a prominent TV role. Variety reported in 2020 that she was forced to exit an adaptation of the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel “Americanah” at HBO Max due to scheduling issues caused by the pandemic.

“Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

In addition to Portman, the series stars Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

Alma Har’el created the series and is also a director and executive producer via her new production company, Zusa. Har’el’s producing partner, Christopher Legget, also executive produces. Portman’s producing partner, Sophie Mas, executive produces as well.

Endeavor Content serves as the studio on “Lady in the Lake.” Created and directed by Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” stars Natalie Portman, who also serves as executive producer alongside Har’el. Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée executive produce along with Amy J. Kaufman as well as Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America. The series is written by Har’el alongside Nambi Kelly, Briana Belser, Sheila Wilson and Boaz Yakin. Yakin serves as executive producer. Lippman is an executive producer on the project.