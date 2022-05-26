‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Signs First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max

Omar Sy has signed a first-look television deal with HBO Max.

Under the deal, the French actor and producer will develop series for the streamer for multiple markets around the globe.

“I am very happy to be partnering with HBO Max who share my dreams of developing globally appealing content for audiences around the world, including French speaking Africa, France and the United States,” Sy said.

Sy broke out with his starring role in the French film “The Intouchables,” for which he earned a César for best actor. He was the first Black actor to win the award. He also stars in the Netflix series “Lupin” as Assane Diop, a master thief who takes inspiration from the fictional thief Arsène Lupin. The show has released two well-received seasons to date, with a third on the way.

“Omar Sy is one of the great talents of our time and it has been thrilling to watch his global star rise after enjoying such a celebrated acting career in his native France,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We are honored to be partnering with Omar and are looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together in the years ahead amid HBO Max’s increasing global expansion.”

Sy’s feature credits include films such as “Father and Soldier,” which he also produced under his newly formed Korokoro banner. It debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. He will next be seen in “Jurassic World: Dominion” and has previously stared in films like “The Takedown,” “The Call of the Wild,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

He is repped by CAA, Agence Adequat in France, Narrative, and Sloane Offer.

“Omar’s career to date has been defined by his perseverance, integrity and consistently high standards,” said Vera Peltekian, vice president and commissioning editor for HBO Max. “While never taking himself too seriously, he is enormously serious about his craft, and represents the best of France on the world stage. We are delighted to embark on this new adventure with him at HBO Max.”