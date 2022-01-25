Lulu Wang, Dani Melia Set First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Form Production Company Local Time

Lulu Wang and Dani Melia have signed a first-look television deal with Amazon via their newly formed production company, Local Time.

Wang and Melia first worked together on the critically-acclaimed 2019 feature “The Farewell.” Under the deal, Local Time will develop shows from emerging storytellers for Amazon. Wang is currently directing and executive producing the Amazon drama series “Expats,” based on the Janice Y.K. Lee novel “The Expatriates.” The Hong Kong-set series stars Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon,” Wang said. “Jen Salke and her team have been remarkable partners on ‘Expats’ and we look forward to many more artist-driven collaborations.”

Wang and Melia are also currently developing a series version of Lysley Tenorio’s novel “Son of Good Fortune” along with Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films. Variety exclusively reported the project was in the works in November 2021. Local Time will also produce Wang’s sci-fi feature, “Children of the New World,” based on the short story from Alexander Weinstein, as well as an adaptation of the Japanese film “Like Father Like Son,” which Wang is directing for Focus.

“Lulu’s talent is immeasurable. She brings so much heart and humanity to every project with her creative vision, as we’ve already seen on our upcoming series ‘Expats,’” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “It is a special privilege to work with Lulu and Dani, and we share their commitment to elevating new voices and storytellers. We’re so looking forward to continuing and growing the Amazon Studios relationship with them and developing exciting new projects together for our Prime Video customers.”