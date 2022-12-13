Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, Gustaf Hammarsten Join ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten have all joined “Dr. Death” Season 2 at Peacock as series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.

The trio join previously announced series lead Edgar Ramirez and cast member Mandy Moore in the second season of the anthology series.

“Dr. Death” is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. Season 2 of the show is based on the third season of the podcast and tells the true story of Paolo Macchiarini (played by Ramirez). Per the official logline, “Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”

Kirby will star as Dr. Nathan Gamelli, described as “a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Macchiarini’s groundbreaking surgeries.” Madekwe will play Dr. Ana Lasbrey, “a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini’s team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research.” And Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, said to be “a family man and researcher. He is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.”

Kirby is best known for his role as Lenny Bruce in the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for which he won the Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy series in 2019. He recently starred in the Spectrum Originals series “Panhandle” and appears in the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl.”

He is repped by Gersh and Gary Goddard Agency.

Madekwe has previously starred in shows like “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” “Revenge,” and “Salem.” She has also been in shows like “Tell Me a Story,” “Made for Love,” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

She is repped by Gersh, Ethos Entertainment, and Gordon & French.

Hammarsten became known to American audiences when he appeared opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2009 film “Brüno.” He has since appeared in films like the English-language remake of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Lords of Chaos,” and “Old.”

He is repped by Greene Talent and PMJ Artistgruppen.

Patrick Macmanus created “Dr. Death,” serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 1. He will continue to serve as an executive producer on Season 2 under his overall deal with UCP via Littleton Road Productions. Ashley Michel Hoban, who worked on Season 1 as a writer and producer, will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 2.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham will also executive produce for Escape Artists along with Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. Linda Gase will executive produce as well. Jennifer Morrison will direct the first four episodes of Season 2, while Laura Belsey will direct the final four. UCP is the studio.