Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning To Co-Host 56th CMA Awards (TV News Roundup)

Country superstar Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on November 9.

The Country Music Association and ABC puts on the award show yearly in celebration of the country music genre, and this year’s ceremony will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Bryan returns after taking on hosting duties for the first time at the 2021 awards, while Manning will host for the first time. But is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He previously hosted the 2017 ESPYs and currently shares commentary duties with his brother Eli on an alternate “Manningcast” version of ESPN’s Monday Night Football programming, and also hosts “Peyton’s Places” for ESPN.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege,” Bryan said in a statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Also in today’s TV news:

CASTINGS

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson announced on Twitter she has joined the cast of the upcoming “Cars on the Road” Disney+ series, confirming that she voiced a new character shown in a recently released trailer for the show. “If you listen closely, Lightning and Mater’s new friend sounds familiar,” Brunson tweeted before fully clarifying: “What I’m trying to say is that I’m a Disney/Pixar car now. My nephew is thrilled…what a world.” The nine-part series continues following the characters from the beloved film franchise as Lightning McQueen and best friend Mater take a road trip across the United States and experience a new set of adventures. The original voice cast, which includes Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt and Cheech Marin, are reprising their roles from the films. Check out the full trailer for the show, which will premiere on September 8, below.

SYNDICATION

Women Of Wrestling, the all-female wrestling organization owned by Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss, will premiere in syndication on September 17 through Paramount Global Content Distribution. This marks the largest distribution deal to-date in the history of women’s wrestling. “WOW” has been cleared in all of the United States including the following station groups: CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Tegna Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television. Internationally, the show has also been licensed in Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore with more countries to follow. Buss owns WOW, which was created by David McLane, the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Professional wrestling star AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and color commentator on the show.