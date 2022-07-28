Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Return for ‘American Idol’ Season 6 on ABC

“American Idol” is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host. The competition series will air in Spring 2023.

Remote auditions will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the series’ “Idol Across America.” The live virtual audition tour will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and offers potential contestants the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round. Auditions will begin with the annual First 500 event, where individuals can sign up to receive a VIP spot before their fellow competitors.

“Idol Across America” auditions will take place on the following dates (subject to change):

‘First 500’ VIP Event (Aug. 3)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition. “American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Megan Wolflick serves as executive producer and showrunner. Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and 19 Entertainment’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce the series. Fremantle distributes “American Idol” worldwide.