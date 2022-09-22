Lukas Gage Joins ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Lukas Gage has joined the cast of the “Dead Boy Detectives” series at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode series was ordered at HBO Max back in April. It is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as “The Sandman,” from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

The official series description states, “It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.”

Gage will play the recurring role of the Cat King, described as a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit, who takes keen interest in Edwin.” Gage takes over the role from Alexander Calvert.

Gage broke out with his role in the first season of the Emmy-winning HBO series “The White Lotus” and had a memorable arc on the HBO series “Euphoria.” His other recent TV credits include the Peacock limited series “Angelyne.” He will also appear in the new season of “You” coming to Netflix. He most recently starred in the Daniel Goldhaber feature “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and sold to Neon for distribution. He is also set to appear in the “Road House” remake set up at Amazon opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor.

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Goodman Genow.

Steve Yockey wrote the pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives” and also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Beth Schwartz. Jeremy Carver also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive produced the pilot, with David Madden also having executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Krieger are all under overall deals with WBTV.