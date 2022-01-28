Luis Gerardo Méndez, Debby Ryan Among Seven Cast in Peacock Comedy Series ‘The Resort’

Peacock has set seven cast members for the upcoming comedy thriller series “The Resort,” Variety has learned.

Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol will all appear in series regular roles, while Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker will recur. The show is described as a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Méndez (“Narcos: Mexico,” “Murder Mystery”) will play Baltasar Frías, the head of security at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007. He’s always in detective mode, quietly suspicious of all activity, and somehow connected to all of the unusual events in 2007. Bloomgarden (“Hot Pink,” “Jane”) will play Violet Thompson, who is vacationing with her father and his girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort. Cartol (La Camarista, Hernán) will play Luna, the concierge at the Emma and Noah’s resort. Prior to becoming the concierge, Luna was in housekeeping at the Oceana Vista Resort back in 2007 prior to its abrupt closure.

Ryan (“Insatiable”) will play Hannah, Sam’s girlfriend. Dylan Baker (“Happiness”) will play Carl Knowlston, Sam’s dad. Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” “Freaks and Geeks”) will play Jan Knowlston, Sam’s mom. Hitchcock (“Black Monday,” “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) will play Ted, who’s on vacation with his husband who is also named Ted.

The half-hour show was first ordered at Peacock in June 2021. It has received an eight episode order and will film in both Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Andy Siara will write and executive produce alongside Allison Miller. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content) will also executive produce under Esmail Corp’s overall deal with studio UCP. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive producer. Ben Sinclair will direct and executive produce the first four episodes.