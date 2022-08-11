Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members

William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams.

The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce.

In the show, Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Liu plays Joyce Newman, the founder of a successful clean beauty company. Joyce struggles with a crisis of conscious that threatens to undo friendships and business ventures.

Liu previously starred in the Paramount+ series “Why Women Kill” as well as the CBS show “Elementary” and the Fox series “Ally McBeal.” She is also known for her work in films like “Kill Bill,” the “Charlie’s Angels” franchise, “Chicago,” and the Netflix film “Set It Up.”

She is repped by Framework Entertainment, CAA, and Schreck Rose.

“A Man in Full” has received an order for six one-hour episodes at Netflix. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the show. King will direct three episodes and executive produce under her Royal Ties Productions banner. Reina King of Royal Ties and Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions will also executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme. Royal Ties is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.