‘Lucifer,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Luca’ and ‘CoComelon’ Among Most Popular Programming of 2021 for Black, Asian and Hispanic Viewers

“Lucifer,” “Squid Game,” “Luca” and “CoComelon” were among the most popular programming titles on streaming services in 2021 for Black, Asian and Hispanic viewers, Nielsen Analytics found. Other SVOD winners with these three demographic groups were Disney Plus’ “Moana” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Netflix’s “Manifest,” “Criminal Minds” and “You” across the categories of original, acquired and movie content.

“Squid Game” was a standout on the originals list, as it was one of the most popular programs with Asian, Hispanic and African American viewers. Crunching the demographic data even further, Nielsen researchers found that in Asian households, the Korean-language version of the dystopian, anti-capitalist thriller garnered 45% viewing, and generated one-third of its viewing minutes in Hispanic households. In the 18-34 age range, 29% of viewership was attributable to the Korean-language version with English subtitles. “CoComelon,” another 2021 hotshot, drove 33.3 billion minutes of screen time across the wide array of SVOD platforms it is available on (not just Netflix, but also Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube). With 56% of its audience coming from Black, Hispanic or Asian homes, the multicultural title has broad appeal and, per Nielsen, is likely one of the most-streamed kids series ever.

Along with its 2021 demo data, Nielsen released its weekly SVOD content ratings for Jan. 3 through Jan. 9. A week after the passing of the iconic comedian and actor Betty White, Hulu’s “The Golden Girls” cracked the top 10 acquired programs list, with 384 million minutes of view time; 41% of the sitcom’s audience was aged between 35 and 49. Other acquired content highlights for the first full week of January 2022 included “CoComelon” (per usual), “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “Seinfeld,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Heartland,” “Supernatural,” “The Thundermans” and “Shameless,” all of which are available to view on Netflix.

“Cobra Kai” and “Encanto” were the first and second-place victors of the top 10 overall programming list, and were also No. 1 in the original and movie charts (respectively). The “Karate Kid” spinoff punched in over two billion viewing minutes, down slightly from the previous week, with one-third of its audience in the 35-49 age range and 40% of its viewership from multicultural households. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ triumphant musical fantasy hit “Encanto” was the second-most-streamed title this week with about 1.5 billion viewing minutes, with 38% of its audience between the ages of 2 and 11. Other top programming the week of Jan. 3-9 include Disney Plus’ “The Book of Boba Fett,” which doubled its viewership from the series premiere with 563 million minutes of view time, and Netflix’s “Ozark,” which notched over 300 million viewing minutes as anticipation for its new season’s drop on Netflix (Jan. 21) began to grow.

