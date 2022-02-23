‘Love Island’ U.S. Version Moves to Peacock From CBS With Two-Season Order

The U.S. version of hit reality dating competition “Love Island” has moved to Peacock after three seasons at CBS. Peacock has ordered two new seasons of the series, the first of which is set to shoot in California and premiere in summer 2022.

In “Love Island,” group of singles search for love while living together in one villa. They couple and re-couple week to week, with uncoupled contests being eliminated and the winning couple of each season winning a cash prize.

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

The series is based on the British format of the same name, which debuted on ITV2 in 2015. The British version itself is a revival of ITV’s “Celebrity Love Island,” later retitled “Love Island,” which in 2005 and 2006 saw a group of celebrities compete in a similar competition. The American version debuted on CBS in 2019, and aired its third season in 2021.

Peacock’s new seasons of “Love Island” will comprise more than 80 episodes in total, with multiple episodes debuting weekly. ITV Entertainment produces. ITV Studios distributes, and owns the series format along with Motion Content Group.

“’Love Island’ is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists,” added Jenny Groom, executive vice president of entertainment unscripted content. “The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” said ITV America CEO David George. “Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for ‘Love Island’ because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”